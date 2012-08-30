SYDNEY Aug 30 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
could launch a A$1 billion to A$1.5 billion ($1.04
billion to $1.55 billion) hybrid offering as early as Monday,
joining firms queuing up to borrow record amounts through debt
securities, three sources said.
The raising, which would be used to refinance a little over
A$1.4 billion worth of hybrid securities due in October, is
still awaiting regulatory approval, the sources with direct
knowledge said. They declined to be named as the deal was
confidential.
"The target (for launch) is early next week. It is still
subject to regulatory clearance," one of the sources said.
A CBA spokeswoman said the bank would not comment on market
speculation.
The deal is likely to be arranged by banks including Morgan
Stanley, CBA and Macquarie, the sources said.
Hybrid securities are a mix of deeply subordinated debt and
equity.
($1 = 0.9652 Australian dollars)
