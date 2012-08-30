SYDNEY Aug 30 Commonwealth Bank of Australia could launch a A$1 billion to A$1.5 billion ($1.04 billion to $1.55 billion) hybrid offering as early as Monday, joining firms queuing up to borrow record amounts through debt securities, three sources said.

The raising, which would be used to refinance a little over A$1.4 billion worth of hybrid securities due in October, is still awaiting regulatory approval, the sources with direct knowledge said. They declined to be named as the deal was confidential.

"The target (for launch) is early next week. It is still subject to regulatory clearance," one of the sources said.

A CBA spokeswoman said the bank would not comment on market speculation.

The deal is likely to be arranged by banks including Morgan Stanley, CBA and Macquarie, the sources said.

Hybrid securities are a mix of deeply subordinated debt and equity. ($1 = 0.9652 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)