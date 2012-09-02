SYDNEY, Sept 3 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top mortgage lender, on Monday said it
planned to raise A$750 million ($775 million) in hybrids to
refinance similar maturing securities, in what is set to be a
record year for the hybrid market.
The eventual deal size, which is based on demand, could be
much bigger than currently planned if past Australian bank
hybrid offerings are any indication.
Australian firms have raised nearly $10 billion in hybrids
so far this year, tapping into demand for high-yield, Thomson
Reuters data shows. That is three times more than the same
period last year, and analysts expect the total to reach A$12
billion this year.
Other major issuers have included billionaire James
Packer's casino group Crown Ltd, oil firm Caltex
Australia and pipeline firm APA Ltd.
Hybrid securities are a mix of subordinated debt and equity,
that are different to traditional debt-to-equity convertible
securities.
The Commonwealth hybrids have a call date in December 2018
and mandatory exchange date two years later. The offer opens on
Sept. 12 and closes on Oct. 5, the bank said.
Commonwealth's offer also comes as Australian banks race to
meet the local regulator's January 2013 deadline for banks to
meet global capital rules that are aimed at averting another
global financial crisis.
Earlier this year No.4 lender Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group raised A$1.5 billion in subordinated
notes. Third-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp raised
A$1.7 billion in subordinated notes and A$1.2 billion in
convertible preference shares.
Commonwealth and Morgan Stanley are arrangers to the
offer. ANZ Securities, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital
and Westpac Institutional Bank are joint lead managers, the bank
said.