SYDNEY, Sept 12 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia priced its new hybrid bond issue, Perpetual Exchangeable Resaleable Listed Securities (PERLS VI) at a margin of 380 basis points over interbank debt rates (BBSW).

As expected, the issue size has been increased, to A$1.5 billion ($1.565 billion) from the indicative A$750 million at last week's launch of the first hybrid bond issued by a local bank in this market that meets the Bank of International Settlements' tough Basel III capital adequacy rules.

Hybrid issues have proven popular with Australian investors and issuers because they offer higher yields to investors than government bonds, while giving borrowers well-priced funds without diluting their share capital.

The volume of the issue can still grow as orders will continue to be accepted under the reinvestment, securityholder and customer offers.

With 3-month bank bill rates at 3.56 percent, the new notes should pay around 7.36 percent initially.

Standard & Poor's has assigned a BBB- rating to the notes, four notches below CBA's standalone S&P ratings of A and six notches below its AA- ratings for senior unsecured CBA bonds.

S&P said its rating reflected the securities' subordination, or junior standing in the event of a default, as well as the risk of partial or untimely payment. Hybrid securities can convert into ordinary shares if benchmark conditions are not met.

The PERLS VI issue faces a distributable profits payment test and a contingency clause requiring mandatory conversion into common equity when a non-viability provision would be triggered by CBA's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falling to or below 5.125 percent.

As of June 30 2012, CBA's common-equity Tier 1 capital stood at A$23.7 billion and its common-equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 7.5 percent.

This represents a near-2.4 percent surplus above the capital trigger event. For the event to be activated, CBA's common-equity Tier 1 capital will have to fall A$7.5 billion to A$16.2 billion, International Financing Review reports.

The PERLS VI notes are callable on December 15 2018 while there is a mandatory exchange date on December 15 2020. The proceeds of the offer will be used to refinance PERLS IV and for general corporate purposes.

The near A$1.5 billion of PERLS IV notes will be called in October and holders of them are allowed to reinvest their face values into PERLS VI.

Those not wishing to participate can sell their PERLS IV on ASX for cash by October 24 - which is expected to be these notes' last trading day.

The Offer opens on Wednesday and closes at 17:00 Sydney time on October 5 with the notes to be issued on October 17. (Reporting by John Weavers at IFR; Editing by Eric Meijer)