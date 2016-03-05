By Peter Gosnell
SYDNEY, March 5 The chief executive of
Australia's largest bank has admitted its CommInsure insurance
business had used an outdated and discredited definition of a
severe heart attack to deny some claims from clients, and said
he would apologise to any customers who were adversely affected.
"I am saddened and disappointed by the handling of these
cases," Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive
Ian Narev said in a statement on Saturday. "I will personally
write to the customers concerned to apologise and offer to meet
with them face to face."
Narev's statement followed a media investigation which
revealed that CommInsure was reviewing its definition of a
heart attack and may have been aware since mid-2014 that it was
no longer best practice.
The CommInsure definition relies on the presence in the
bloodstream of troponin, a protein which is released when the
heart is damaged.
To be assessed as having had a heart attack, a CommInsure
client must show a minimum level of 2 micrograms of troponin per
litre of blood.
However experts have condemned the definition, arguing that
heart attacks cannot be diagnosed solely on the basis of
troponin levels.
"If we're going to use 2 micrograms per litre as our
threshold for diagnosing a heart attack, that's certainly out of
date and not the standard we'd apply now," said Dr Andrew
MacIsaac, president of the Cardiac Society of Australia and New
Zealand.
MacIsaac said a range of factors needed to be taken into
account when assessing a heart attack and its severity,
including the patient's symptoms on arriving at hospital, the
results of tests measuring the heart's electrical activity, and
imaging to observe the heart's ability to expand and contract.
"Whilst thoroughness is important for the integrity of the
system, this must be balanced by customer need and dignity,"
Narev said. "Here, we got that balance wrong. We focused on
details which caused delays at critical times for customers that
needed help," Narev said.
"Medical advances and improvements in detection technology
mean our current definitions need to be updated. This update was
planned for later this year but has now been accelerated to be
completed as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Peter Gosnell; Editing by Eric Meijer)