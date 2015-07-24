* Variable interest rate on investor home loans up 27 bps
* Fixed rate for investor home loans up by up to 40 bps
* Fixed rate for owner-occupied loans down by as much as 30
bps
* banks told to slow annual investor home loan growth to 10
pct
SYDNEY, July 24 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA), the country's biggest mortgage lender, said on
Friday that it will raise interest rates for investor home loans
by 27 basis points following regulatory directive to slow down
growth.
No. 4 mortgage lender Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Thursday increased variable rates on investor
home loans - also by 27 basis points.
The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) has
asked banks to keep annual growth in investment home loans to
below 10 percent in an attempt to cool red-hot property prices
in Sydney and Melbourne.
CBA's new investment home loan rate of 5.72 percent will
apply to new and existing customers and will come into effect on
Aug. 10. It also raised fixed rates for new investor home loans
by up to 40 basis points, effective from July 31.
Demand for investor home loans across Australia has reached
historic highs, fuelling concerns of frothiness in the property
market. More than half of new home loan approvals are for
investment purposes, latest regulatory filings show.
Home loans are the most profitable business for Australia's
major banks. They account for 40 percent to 60 percent of the
their portfolio.
CBA said it will cut fixed rates on owner-occupied home
loans by up to 30 basis points, effective from July 22.
"In the current market conditions, we believe these changes
strike an appropriate balance in our portfolio between
owner-occupied home loans and those seeking investment loans,"
said Matt Comyn, CBA's group executive for retail banking
services.
