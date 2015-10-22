SYDNEY Oct 22 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's leading mortgage lender, on Thursday said it will raise its standard variable home loan rates by 15 basis points, to partly offset higher regulatory costs.

CBA's decision follows a 20 basis point increase in mortgage rates by close rival Westpac Banking Corp last week. The move, which tantamount to monetary tightening, could force the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates, already at a record low of 2.0 percent, at its November policy meeting.

Earlier this week, Australia accepted most key recommendations of a government-backed inquiry which called for more competition between and stronger capital reserves for major banks.

CBA will raise its standard variable rates to 5.60 percent for owner-occupied home loans and to 5.87 percent for investors, effective November 20.

