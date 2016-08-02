SYDNEY Aug 2 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the country's top mortgage lender, said on Tuesday it has lowered interest rates for home owners and small businesses following a 25 basis point rate cut by the country's central bank.

CBA cut its variable mortgage rate by 13 basis points to a record low of 5.22 percent for owner-occupied homes and 5.49 percent for investors of housing properties. It reduced rates for small business by a similar quantum.

The lender said it will raise term deposit rates by as much as 55 basis points. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)