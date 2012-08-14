BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
SYDNEY Aug 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation's biggest mortgage lender, said second-half cash profit was almost flat at A$3.54 billion ($3.72 billion).
The second-half profit for CBA, which offers one in every four mortgages in the $1.2 trillion Australian home loan sector, compared with A$3.5 billion reported a year ago and the A$3.5 billion expected by analysts.
Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is watched closely by investors.
($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Mair)
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: