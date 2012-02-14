SYDNEY Feb 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top home lender, reported a 7 percent rise in first-half cash profits as a fall in loan impairment charges outweighted softening demand for mortgages and rising costs.

Commonwealth Bank's cash profit in the six months to December 2011 rose to A$3.576 billion ($3.82 billion) from A$3.335 billion reported a year ago, and compared with analysts' forecasts of A$3.54 billion.

Australia's second-largest lender has been grappling with fragile consumer confidence, subdued credit growth and rising funding costs, putting pressure on its margins.

Last year, Australia's Big Four banks together made a record $25 billion in profits but credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the 1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down debt, forcing banks to focus on cost controls.

CBA said while funding costs were rising, it had no plans for major job cuts.

($1 = 0.9364 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Licoln Feast)