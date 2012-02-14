SYDNEY Feb 15 Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, the country's top home lender, reported a 7
percent rise in first-half cash profits as a fall in loan
impairment charges outweighted softening demand for mortgages
and rising costs.
Commonwealth Bank's cash profit in the six months to
December 2011 rose to A$3.576 billion ($3.82 billion) from
A$3.335 billion reported a year ago, and compared with analysts'
forecasts of A$3.54 billion.
Australia's second-largest lender has been grappling with
fragile consumer confidence, subdued credit growth and rising
funding costs, putting pressure on its margins.
Last year, Australia's Big Four banks together made a record
$25 billion in profits but credit growth has fallen to the
lowest level since the 1970s as households increase savings and
corporates pay down debt, forcing banks to focus on cost
controls.
CBA said while funding costs were rising, it had no plans
for major job cuts.
($1 = 0.9364 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Licoln Feast)