SYDNEY Feb 10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top mortgage lender, on Wednesday posted
a 4 percent gain in first-half cash profit, in line with
expectations, while revenues slipped and loan impairment
expenses increased.
Cash profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to a
record A$4.80 billion ($3.39 billion) compared with A$4.62
billion a year ago and A$4.77 billion estimate of six analysts
polled by Reuters.
The board declared a dividend of A$1.98 a share, unchanged
from a year ago. Net interest margin, a key gauge of
profitability for banks, remained flat at 2.06 percent.
Australia's four major banks posted their sixth straight
year of record profits last year but rising bad debt charges,
pressure on margins as well as stricter capital rules are
clouding growth outlook.
($1 = 1.4150 Australian dollars)
