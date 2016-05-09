* CBA on track for record annual profit
* Q3 bad debts jump to A$6.3 bln, highest since Dec 2014
* Bad debt will be in focus for full-year results - analyst
* Shares up 0.56 pct in weak broader market
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, May 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
the country's No. 2 lender, posted a 4.5 percent rise in
unaudited third-quarter cash profit, on track for an annual
record, but charges for soured loans jumped in the wake of a
mining downturn.
Bad debts jumped to A$6.3 billion ($4.64 billion) during the
quarter-ended March 31, the highest since December 2014, from
A$5.9 billion at the end of 2015, the bank said in a limited
trading update on Monday.
CBA's results followed downbeat first-half earnings from the
other three major banks last week. Australia's four biggest
banks doubled annual profits over the past five years but this
year posted a 3 percent drop in combined first-half cash profit,
ending a run of six years of record earnings.
Charges for bad and doubtful debts at the four major banks
rose nearly 50 percent to A$2.5 billion in the first-half,
following a plunge in oil and metals prices globally, leading to
more corporate and consumer defaults.
"I expect bad debts in the fourth quarter to be lower than
in the third quarter," Morningstar analyst David Ellis said,
adding that would be a number to watch when CBA posts annual
results in August.
"The key focus will be on the bad debt level and whether
it's a small number of large corporates or if it is the start of
a growing trend in higher corporate bad debts."
CBA, which unlike its peers follows a June-ending calendar
year, highlighted Queensland and Western Australia - two of the
country's main mining states - for deteriorating asset quality
after posting the sharpest rise in bad debts in more than six
years in February.
On Monday, it said unaudited cash profit rose to A$2.3
billion ($1.70 billion) from A$2.2 billion a year ago.
It also flagged higher operating expense growth due to
ongoing regulatory and compliance costs. Australia's major banks
have found themselves in the eye of a storm of accusations over
misconduct including interest rate rigging.
CBA said its operating income growth was "similar" to the
first half-ended Dec.31 while trading income was slightly up in
the quarter. Net interest margins were largely unchanged from
the December half.
CBA shares rose 0.56 percent to A$74.77 each, outperforming
a weak broader market.
($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars)
