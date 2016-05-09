* CBA on track for record annual profit

* Q3 bad debts jump to A$6.3 bln, highest since Dec 2014

* Bad debt will be in focus for full-year results - analyst

* Shares up 0.56 pct in weak broader market (Adds year-ago comparison, analyst comment, shares)

SYDNEY, May 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's No. 2 lender, posted a 4.5 percent rise in unaudited third-quarter cash profit, on track for an annual record, but charges for soured loans jumped in the wake of a mining downturn.

Bad debts jumped to A$6.3 billion ($4.64 billion) during the quarter-ended March 31, the highest since December 2014, from A$5.9 billion at the end of 2015, the bank said in a limited trading update on Monday.

CBA's results followed downbeat first-half earnings from the other three major banks last week. Australia's four biggest banks doubled annual profits over the past five years but this year posted a 3 percent drop in combined first-half cash profit, ending a run of six years of record earnings.

Charges for bad and doubtful debts at the four major banks rose nearly 50 percent to A$2.5 billion in the first-half, following a plunge in oil and metals prices globally, leading to more corporate and consumer defaults.

"I expect bad debts in the fourth quarter to be lower than in the third quarter," Morningstar analyst David Ellis said, adding that would be a number to watch when CBA posts annual results in August.

"The key focus will be on the bad debt level and whether it's a small number of large corporates or if it is the start of a growing trend in higher corporate bad debts."

CBA, which unlike its peers follows a June-ending calendar year, highlighted Queensland and Western Australia - two of the country's main mining states - for deteriorating asset quality after posting the sharpest rise in bad debts in more than six years in February.

On Monday, it said unaudited cash profit rose to A$2.3 billion ($1.70 billion) from A$2.2 billion a year ago.

It also flagged higher operating expense growth due to ongoing regulatory and compliance costs. Australia's major banks have found themselves in the eye of a storm of accusations over misconduct including interest rate rigging.

CBA said its operating income growth was "similar" to the first half-ended Dec.31 while trading income was slightly up in the quarter. Net interest margins were largely unchanged from the December half.

CBA shares rose 0.56 percent to A$74.77 each, outperforming a weak broader market. ($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)