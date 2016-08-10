(Adds fresh CEO comment, updates shares)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Aug 10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
CEO Ian Narev on Wednesday hit back at criticism of the
banking sector as the nation's No.2 lender posted its seventh
straight record profit, saying strong banks were good for the
economy as a whole.
CBA's cash profit of A$9.45 billion ($7.27 billion) for the
year to June 30, up 3 percent from the previous year, came days
after it refused to pass on a full cut in official interest
rates and triggered fresh calls for the banks to be reined in.
Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten said the result
showed the need for a high-powered judicial inquiry into the
banking sector, while the Greens demanded banks pay a "too big
to fail" levy for their implicit government guarantee.
Narev told analysts in a post-earnings call that CBA was
walking a tightrope, meeting the expectations of its 2 million
home loan customers, 11 million depositors and millions of
retail shareholders who depend heavily on dividends.
"Our job is to continue to achieve that balance. Sometimes
we are going to be unpopular by doing it but the alternative is
to have a weaker bank and a weaker economy," he said.
Shorten rubbished the argument that the entire economy
depended on the banks' outsized profits.
"If I have to make a choice between keeping Ian Narev or
keeping the Australian people and the Australian economy
improving, I will choose the Australian people and the
Australian economy every time," he told reporters.
Australia's highly profitable major banks have
underperformed the benchmark index this year, weighed by
concerns about the impact of tougher capital rules, rising bad
debts and slowing earnings growth after years of record profits.
They are also under mounting political pressure to reform
what many see as unethical corporate behaviour following a
series of scandals including insurance fraud and interest rate
rigging.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has ruled out a Royal
Commission inquiry into the sector, although the idea has
significant support in parliament, including from minor parties
whose clout has grown since an election last month.
But Turnbull was driven to act last week in response to
public anger over the banks' decision to pocket some of the
official rate cut, announcing that bank executives would be
forced to appear before parliament's economics committee once a
year to explain their decisions.
UNDER PRESSURE
Despite the record earnings, CBA's results confirm the glory
days for Australian banks are over as its cash profit grew at
its slowest pace since a drop in 2009.
Narev warned of the "impact of weaker demand, strong
competition and increasing regulation" as the bank declined to
raise dividends for the first time since 2009, unveiling a
A$2.22 per share payout for a full-year dividend of A$4.20.
Net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability for
banks, fell 2 basis points to 2.07 percent. Loan impairment
expenses rose 27 percent but were still near record lows.
Even so, CBA has return on equity of 16.4 percent compared
with -4.1 percent for Royal Bank of Scotland, -6.6 for
Standard Chartered, 11.5 percent for Wells Fargo
and 9.7 percent for JP Morgan Chase.
Shares in Sydney-based CBA were down 1.07 percent at A$77.57
at 0439 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent drop in the broader
market.
($1 = 1.3002 Australian dollars)
