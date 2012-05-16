(Adds details)

SYDNEY May 17 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top lender by market value, said on Thursday its third-quarter cash profit rose 3 percent, in line with expectations, buoyed by lower bad-debt charges despite softer credit demand and higher funding costs.

Commonwealth Bank and rivals National Australia Bank , Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group have all reported strong headline numbers so far this year. However, all saw margins squeezed as tight market conditions continue.

The challenge for Commonwealth Bank and its rivals is to eke out growth and drive profits in the wake of fragile consumer confidence and elevated funding costs due to a worsening euro zone debt crisis coupled with fierce competition for deposits.

"Consistent with the uncertain outlook that we indicated at the group's half year results in February, we have retained our conservative business settings," Commonwealth Bank Chief Executive Ian Narev said in a statement.

CBA reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion ($1.74 billion)in the three months to March. That compared with A$1.7 billion a year ago and matched analyst forecasts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

The third-quarter result put CBA on course for another record annual profit.

CBA said loan impairment expenses were down 18 basis points on total average loans, while tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb losses, was at 9.75 percent as on March 31.

The bank said higher funding costs had eaten further into net interest margins in the quarter, but gave no figures. At CBA's H1 results earlier this year, net interest margins were down 10 basis points at on the prior half.

"We've seen the other updates from the banks in recent times and its a very consistent theme coming out from all of them, with slightly softer interest margins," said Angus Gluskie portfolio manager White Funds Management. Which owns shares in CBA.

"It's quite clear cut their interest margins are getting hurt at the moment and hence there is some rationale for them to be pretty cautious about passing on the full weigh of rate cuts," he added.

CBA cut its variable mortgage rate by 40 basis points earlier in the month, the highest cut by among Australia's four big banks, after the central bank cut the cash rate by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points.

In the last fiscal year, CBA and its three main rivals together made a record $25 billion in profits as a booming resources sector helped the Australian economy escape the global economic downturn relatively unscathed compared with peers in Europe and the United States.

Narev, who took up the top job in December, said last month the bank would keep its focus on the domestic market, dashing some expectations he would unveil a major Asian push in a bid to boost earnings.

CBA shares have risen 5.2 percent so far this year, the second-worst performer among the big-four banks, compared with a 2.7 percent rise in the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index.

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Lincoln Feast and Richard Pullin)