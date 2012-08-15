* Net interest margin down 3 bps on year

* No decision on hybrid capital issue - CFO

* Consumer sentiment remains weak- CFO

* Dividend at A$1.97 a share tops expectations

* Shares up 1.4 pct in early trade (Adds details of results, fund manager comments)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Aug 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) joined a rival in reporting flat cash profit and warned of cost pressures, raising doubts whether the country's banks can continue their run of record profits.

CBA, the nation's biggest mortgage lender that offers one in every four mortgages in the $1.2 trillion market, said second-half cash profit stood at A$3.54 billion ($3.72 billion), compared with the A$3.5 billion made a year ago and expected by analysts.

Full-year cash profit climbed 4 percent to A$7.11 billion marking its third consecutive year of record profit. Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items and is closely watched by investors.

National Australia Bank, the country's largest lender, reported flat third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and CBA's results show that the task ahead for Australian lenders, which get almost all their business from home and from New Zealand, is to find new growth avenues and cut costs.

The additional challenge for CBA is to stem the loss in mortgage market share.

"Expectations for low growth will continue for Australian banks as long as volume remains weak," said Paul Xiradis, Chief Executive at fund manager Ausbil Dexia, which owns CBA shares.

"The downside is limited going forward. The banks are healthy, dividends are good, only that profit will see smaller increments."

MARGIN, COST PRESSURE

CBA shares climbed 1.4 percent early on Wednesday, partly helped by a higher-than-expected final dividend of A$1.97 a share that topped consensus expectations for A$1.90 a share.

The shares trade at 12.3 times forward earnings, the highest among its peers, but are the second-smallest gainer among top Australian banks so far this year, rising 13.5 percent.

"Of course margins will continue to be under pressure. Retail deposits are valuable and scare. It is a very competitive market out there," CBA Chief Financial Officer David Craig said.

CBA said net interest margin, the difference between interest earned and paid, slipped 3 basis points for the year to 2.09 percent.

Australian banks are on course to rack up more than $25 billion in combined annual profits this year - in contrast to some struggling global peers - as they have stayed away from making risky loans and investments.

But investors are focusing on slowing loan demand, with mainstay mortgages growing at just 5 percent for the sector this year, marking its lowest level in several decades.

CBA said home loans grew 4 percent and consumer sentiment remained weak. Its home loan market share slipped to 25.7 percent from 25.9 percent six months ago.

The banks are trying to lower costs by cutting jobs and freezing salaries of top executives. Analysts expect the Australia banking sector could lose as many as 10,000 jobs in coming years, more than 7 percent of the Australian financial sector workforce.

CBA last month froze the salaries of 400 senior employees and flagged smaller hikes for others. It has spent over $1 billion to overhaul its technology infrastructure to simplify process and cut costs.

But costs would continue to nudge up during the year due to funding pressures, it said.

The bank said bad-debt charges dropped 15 percent, and core tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb losses, under Basel III was 9.8 percent.

It has over A$1.4 billion in hybrid securities due in October and CFO Craig said no decision has been made over a fresh issue of hybrids, which combine the elements of debt and equity. Hybrids have an option to convert to equity capital. ($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars) (Editing by John Mair and Muralikumar Anantharaman)