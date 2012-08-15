* Net interest margin down 3 bps on year
* No decision on hybrid capital issue - CFO
* Consumer sentiment remains weak- CFO
* Dividend at A$1.97 a share tops expectations
* Shares up 1.4 pct in early trade
(Adds details of results, fund manager comments)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Aug 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA) joined a rival in reporting flat cash profit and
warned of cost pressures, raising doubts whether the country's
banks can continue their run of record profits.
CBA, the nation's biggest mortgage lender that offers one in
every four mortgages in the $1.2 trillion market, said
second-half cash profit stood at A$3.54 billion ($3.72 billion),
compared with the A$3.5 billion made a year ago and expected by
analysts.
Full-year cash profit climbed 4 percent to A$7.11 billion
marking its third consecutive year of record profit. Cash profit
excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items and is closely
watched by investors.
National Australia Bank, the country's largest
lender, reported flat third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and
CBA's results show that the task ahead for Australian lenders,
which get almost all their business from home and from New
Zealand, is to find new growth avenues and cut costs.
The additional challenge for CBA is to stem the loss in
mortgage market share.
"Expectations for low growth will continue for Australian
banks as long as volume remains weak," said Paul Xiradis, Chief
Executive at fund manager Ausbil Dexia, which owns CBA shares.
"The downside is limited going forward. The banks are
healthy, dividends are good, only that profit will see smaller
increments."
MARGIN, COST PRESSURE
CBA shares climbed 1.4 percent early on Wednesday, partly
helped by a higher-than-expected final dividend of A$1.97 a
share that topped consensus expectations for A$1.90 a share.
The shares trade at 12.3 times forward earnings, the highest
among its peers, but are the second-smallest gainer among top
Australian banks so far this year, rising 13.5 percent.
"Of course margins will continue to be under pressure.
Retail deposits are valuable and scare. It is a very competitive
market out there," CBA Chief Financial Officer David Craig said.
CBA said net interest margin, the difference between
interest earned and paid, slipped 3 basis points for the year to
2.09 percent.
Australian banks are on course to rack up more than $25
billion in combined annual profits this year - in contrast to
some struggling global peers - as they have stayed away from
making risky loans and investments.
But investors are focusing on slowing loan demand, with
mainstay mortgages growing at just 5 percent for the sector this
year, marking its lowest level in several decades.
CBA said home loans grew 4 percent and consumer sentiment
remained weak. Its home loan market share slipped to 25.7
percent from 25.9 percent six months ago.
The banks are trying to lower costs by cutting jobs and
freezing salaries of top executives. Analysts expect the
Australia banking sector could lose as many as 10,000 jobs in
coming years, more than 7 percent of the Australian financial
sector workforce.
CBA last month froze the salaries of 400 senior employees
and flagged smaller hikes for others. It has spent over $1
billion to overhaul its technology infrastructure to simplify
process and cut costs.
But costs would continue to nudge up during the year due to
funding pressures, it said.
The bank said bad-debt charges dropped 15 percent, and core
tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb
losses, under Basel III was 9.8 percent.
It has over A$1.4 billion in hybrid securities due in
October and CFO Craig said no decision has been made over a
fresh issue of hybrids, which combine the elements of debt and
equity. Hybrids have an option to convert to equity capital.
($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars)
(Editing by John Mair and Muralikumar Anantharaman)