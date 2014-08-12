SYDNEY Aug 13 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA), the country's top lender by market value, said
its full-year cash profit met expectations, rising about 12
percent to a record high on strong lending growth and lower bad
debt provisions.
CBA said cash profit rose to A$8.68 billion ($7.99
billion)in the year to June 30, compared with a consensus
forecast of A$.62 billion from 10 analysts polled by Reuters and
up from A$7.76 billion a year ago.
It declared a final dividend of A$2.18 per share, taking its
full-year dividend payout to A$4.01 a share, a 10 percent rise.
($1 = 1.0794 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by G Crosse, Edwina Gibbs)