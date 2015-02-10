SYDNEY Feb 11 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's No.1 lender by market value, said first
half cash profit rose 8 percent to a record high, as low
interest rates boosted credit growth and with lower bad debt
charges.
Despite a slowdown in the resources-heavy economy,
Australian banks have been on an earnings and stock price tear
thanks to their lucrative mortgage lending portfolios and lower
costs.
CBA posted cash profit of A$4.62 billion ($3.59 billion) for
the six-months ended December compared with consensus forecast
of A$4.5 billion from eight analysts polled by Reuters and up
from A$4.27 billion a year ago.
Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks,
fell 2 basis points to 2.12 percent, reflecting competitive
pressures. It declared an interim dividend of $1.98, up 8
percent from a year ago.
($1 = 1.2873 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)