SYDNEY Feb 11 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's No.1 lender by market value, posted record profit for the first half of the current financial year ending June and boosted its interim dividend, helped by higher credit growth and lower bad debt charges.

Despite a slowdown in the country's resources-heavy economy, Australian banks have been on an earnings and stock price tear thanks to their lucrative mortgage lending portfolios and lower costs.

However, CBA CEO Ian Narev put in a word of caution about weak business confidence, volatility in the global economy and the impact of lower commodity prices on national revenue.

"Weak confidence is a significant economic threat. Businesses need the certainty to invest to create jobs, and households need a greater feeling of security," Narev said in the bank's earnings statement.

CBA posted cash profit of A$4.62 billion ($3.59 billion) for the six months ended December compared with consensus forecast of A$4.5 billion from eight analysts polled by Reuters and up from A$4.27 billion a year ago.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks, fell 2 basis points to 2.12 percent, reflecting competitive pressures. The bank declared an interim dividend of $1.98, up 8 percent from a year ago.

Analysts expect a strong focus on mortgage lending, tight cost controls and low levels of bad debts to help CBA notch up a sixth straight year of record profits in 2015. Robust earnings coupled with hefty dividend payouts have made the bank a favourite with investors, commanding a significantly higher valuation compared to peers.

CBA trades at 16.5 times 2014 earnings compared to between 12.9 and 14.5 times for rivals such as Westpac Banking Corp , ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank .

CBA shares hit a record high of A$93.96 last week and closed on Tuesday at A$92.59, up almost a quarter in the past year.

CBA's common equity tier-1 capital was 13.3 percent.

The bank follows a different financial year from Australia's other big three banks. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp are due to report first-quarter earnings later this month.

Earlier this month, NAB posted a 6 percent gain in first-quarter cash profit. ($1 = 1.2873 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Plumb)