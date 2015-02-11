* Cash profit A$4.6 bln vs A$4.5 bln consensus
* Business, household confidence need a boost -CEO
* No signs of housing bubble but need to monitor carefully
-CEO
* Net interest margin down 2 basis points to 2.12 pct
(Recasts on CEO's comments on govt leadership)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Feb 11 The head of the Commonwealth Bank
of Australia warned on Wednesday that uncertainty over
the country's leadership and policies was hurting business
confidence, offering unusually sharp criticism of the government
from a business leader.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott this week survived a challenge to
his leadership from members of his ruling Liberal Party after
weeks of infighting.
The rebuke from CBA Chief Executive Ian Narev came even as
the nation's top lender posted its best first-half profit ever
and looked on track for a sixth straight year of record
earnings.
But a recent crash in commodities prices, weak business
credit growth and higher unemployment have renewed concerns
about Australia's economy, while an interest rate cut this month
has fanned worries about the potential for a bubble in the
housing market.
"The political position in Canberra for some time now has
not been conducive to stable policy making on infrastructure, on
competitiveness, on foreign investments, on trade," CBA Chief
Executive Ian Narev told a news conference.
"The overall levels of business confidence don't look strong
and we all need to be concerned if they remain weak for a long
period of time," he said.
CBA, Australia's largest bank by market value, posted an 8
percent rise in cash profit to A$4.6 billion ($3.6 billion) for
the six months to end December, helped by higher mortgage
lending and lower provisions for bad debt. That was slightly
ahead of analysts' forecasts.
Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks,
fell 2 basis points to 2.12 percent.
Narev said that while there were no signs yet of a housing
market bubble, the bank was watching carefully in case one
developed. Mortgage and other consumer loans generate 35 percent
to 40 percent of earnings for most Australian banks.
His remarks were more cautious in tone than those from
Stockland Corp Ltd, Australia's biggest residential
property developer. Chief Executive Mark Steinert told Reuters
he saw "an elongated cycle" of property price rises.
The bank's shares slipped 0.8 percent to A$91.86 but remain
near a record high set last week. They have climbed nearly a
quarter in value in the past year.
Rivals Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group
are due to report first-quarter earnings later this
month. National Australia Bank this month posted a 6
percent gain in first-quarter cash profit.
($1 = 1.2873 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)