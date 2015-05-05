(Adds more earnings details, shares)

SYDNEY May 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top lender by market value, said on Wednesday its third quarter unaudited cash earnings came in flat at A$2.2 billion ($1.75 billion) due to higher regulatory costs.

Group net interest margin for the three months ended March 31 was hurt by intensified competition for mortgages, CBA said in a quarterly trading update, but did not give a figure. Expenses grew on rising regulatory, compliance and remediation costs.

The update, which provided only limited information, showed that credit quality remained sound. Troublesome and impaired assets were lower at A$6.4 billion. Loan impairment expense was 16 basis points for the quarter on an annualised basis, in line with the financial year-ended June 2014.

Australia's profitable banks came out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed but increasing worries about their heavy reliance on mortgages, coupled with the risk of rising bad debt and stricter capital rules, have seen their shares underperform the broader S&P/ASX 200 index so far this year.

Concerns have risen lately about frothiness in the country's property market, which has triggered regulatory steps to rein in lending to speculative investors.

Last December, a government-backed review called for stronger capital levels for the major banks, including lifting so-called risk weights on mortgages, which could hit bank profitability and may lead to higher home loan rates.

Home lending growth at CBA was slower than the overall sector as it was cautious about lending to higher growth segments of investors and brokers.

CBA said its common equity tier-1 ratio was 8.7 percent at the end of March, down 50 basis points from 9.2 percent at end-December.

Earlier this week, rival Westpac Banking Corp missed first-half profit forecasts and announced its smallest dividend rise in 6-1/2 years while ANZ Banking Group announced lower-than-expected dividend and warned of tough times ahead after posting a record first-half profit. [Di:nL4N0XV3MP]

National Australia Bank, the country's No. 1 lender by assets, will report first half numbers on Thursday, while Macquarie is set to announce annual results on Friday.

CBA follows a different calendar and posted an 8 percent rise in first-half cash profit in February. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)