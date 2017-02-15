* CBA enjoys investor-led housing push
* New capital requirements weigh on growth
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's biggest mortgage lender, posted a record
first-half cash profit on Wednesday, backed by surging investor
demand to buy into the country's hot property market.
Annual growth in Australian home prices reached 10.7 percent
in January, with record-low interest rates helping to fuel
demand from investors at a time when many first-time home buyers
are being priced out of the market.
"There is no doubt that at the moment there are more
investors able to afford houses than owner-occupiers," CBA Chief
Financial Officer David Craig said in a phone interview with
Reuters. "That is where the demand is."
The bank's profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose 2
percent to A$4.907 billion ($3.75 billion), slightly ahead of an
estimated A$4.845 billion from three analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
CBA shares rose 2 percent to $84.89 in morning trade,
closing in on last month's all-time high of A$85.65.
The bank has a 25.4 percent market share in home loans,
helping to drive profitability but making it the most vulnerable
of Australia's 'Big Four' banks to any downturn in the housing
market.
The proportion of investor loans written by the bank has
also risen to 37 percent from 31 percent a year earlier, raising
concerns it is close to breaching a 10 percent annual cap on
investor property loan growth set by regulators in 2014.
CBA has started to turn away some property investors looking
to refinance their loans, and the bank said on Wednesday it
would hike rates for interest-only investor loans by 12 basis
points.
"Our interest only investor loan rate was below all of our
competitors and we were finding we were getting very large
demand," Craig said. "We are determined to stay below the ...
benchmark (of 10 percent growth)."
GROWTH SLOWDOWN
The bank's net interest margin, a key gauge of
profitability, fell 4 basis points to 2.11 percent due to higher
deposit and wholesale funding costs.
The result was still CBA's slowest half-year cash earnings
growth rate since the global financial crisis in 2009 and comes
as Australian banks struggle with higher funding costs and the
need to hold more capital against their mortgage books.
"Overall, the result was slightly stronger than expected
driven by higher non-interest income and lower bad debt
charges," Regal Funds Management Senior Analyst Omkar Joshi
said.
The bank benefited from increasing the share of loans
written itself rather than through mortgage brokers, while loan
impairment expenses remained low, at 17 basis points of gross
loans and acceptances in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared
with a 19-basis point average for the prior financial year.
It declared a fully franked interim dividend of A$1.99 a
share, up 1 percent from a year ago.
($1 = 1.3074 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Grant McCool and Richard
Pullin)