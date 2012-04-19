(Adds details)

* Says to lean on technology overhaul to maintain domestic lead

* To accelerate Indonesia branch rollouts, add value to China partnership

* To have disciplined approach to M&A

SYDNEY, April 19 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia's largest lender by market value, appears set to stick to a strategy of concentrating on the domestic market, dashing some expectations that it may unveil a major Asian push in a bid to lift earnings.

In its first strategy update since Ian Narev took over as chief executive in December, CBA said it would lean on its ongoing technology overhaul costing more than $1 billion to keep costs low, target retail and business customers in Australia and maintain a disciplined approach to M&A.

The challenge for Narev is to find growth and drive profits for a bank that holds one in four Australian mortgages at a time when loan growth is at its lowest ebb in decades and high funding costs are crimping margins.

Some investors had expected the bank to announce plans to follow smaller rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group by declaring an intention to move aggressively into Asia, but Narev's brief presentation was silent on the issue.

CBA would look to accelerate its bank rollout in Indonesia, add value to Chinese Partnerships and invest in county banks in the fastest growing major economy, said Narev, who clinched the bank's last big takeover -- the A$2.1 billion takeover of Bankwest in 2008.

CBA has 87 branches in Indonesia. It owns a 20 percent stake in China's Qilu Bank and Bank of Hangzhou and last year said it would open a county bank in China's Henan Province. Asia contributed 3 percent of its net profit in the first half compared with over 10 percent for ANZ.

Investors expected Narev to push the bank towards Asian acquisitions when he was named as CEO designate in July last year. So far he has played down the prospect of making large overseas plays though CBA has hired influential M&A dealermaker Rob Jesudason from Credit Suisse in Hong Kong as head of strategy late last year. .

In the presentation on Thursday, Narev reiterated that there was likely to be strong competition for attractive assets and there would need to be compelling value for CBA to proceed.

Narev's predecessor, Ralph Norris, in March 2006 spelt out the customer service and technology focus for the bank a few months into assuming the top rule. He kicked off a major technology upgrade which is almost complete now. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)