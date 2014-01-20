US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Jan 20 The Reserve Bank of India has set up a committee to look into the governance of boards of banks, it said on Monday.
The committee will analyse the representation in the bank boards, examine concentration risk, investigate possible conflicts of interest in board representation, including owner representatives and regulators, among other factors.
The report is expected to be submitted in three months from the date of its first meeting, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
