MUMBAI Aug 30 India needs an efficient
bankruptcy law in the corporate bond market, Reserve Bank of
India Executive Director R. Gandhi said on Friday.
There is a need to encourage public issuance of bonds, he
said, adding that the private placement of bonds should be
restricted.
Corporate bond issuances have sharply declined post the
central bank's measures since mid-July to curb volatility in the
forex market by making rupee funds expensive, driving firms to
bank loans.
Tax free bond sales, which are targeted at retail buyers,
have taken centrestage with Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC)
kicking off a sale to raise up to 35 billion rupees
on Friday.
