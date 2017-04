MUMBAI, June 20 India's central bank was again seen selling dollars around 59.90 rupee levels via state-run banks, three dealers told Reuters.

The suspected intervention pulled back the rupee to 59.80/81 to the dollar.

The rupee hit a record low of 59.9350 to a dollar earlier in trade on Thursday, breaching its previous level of 58.98 hit last week.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)