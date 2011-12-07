KOLKATA, Dec 7 The cash reserve ratio is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said on Wednesday amid market speculation it may lower the ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system. "CRR is not just a liquidity tool but is also a monetary policy signal and we are as of now still in a situation where inflationary pressures are high," Subir Gokarn said. "Whether using an instrument that is part of monetary toolkit to address liquidity issue is certainly a debate which we have to engage in," he said in an address to bankers. Cash reserve ratio is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)