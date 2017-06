SINGAPORE Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkey increased their official gold reserves in February, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

Russia raised its gold holdings by 6.998 tonnes to 976.952 tonnes, and Turkey added 5.574 tonnes to increase its gold reserve to 375.731 tonnes.

Kazakhstan boosted its gold holdings by 4.914 tonnes to 121.670 tonnes in February. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)