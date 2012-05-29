OSLO May 29 Norway's economy remains resilient
to Europe's turbulence and is well prepared to withstand
external shocks even if some domestic pressures, particularly
from household debt, are building up, central bank Governor
Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday.
"The Norwegian economy is well poised to face new shocks and
challenges. While many of our trading partners are struggling
with low growth, high unemployment and mounting government debt,
the Norwegian economy still features buoyant activity, low
unemployment and government budget surpluses," Olsen said in a
speech to Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance and
Economic.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)