OSLO May 29 Norway's economy remains resilient to Europe's turbulence and is well prepared to withstand external shocks even if some domestic pressures, particularly from household debt, are building up, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday.

"The Norwegian economy is well poised to face new shocks and challenges. While many of our trading partners are struggling with low growth, high unemployment and mounting government debt, the Norwegian economy still features buoyant activity, low unemployment and government budget surpluses," Olsen said in a speech to Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance and Economic. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)