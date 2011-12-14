MUMBAI, Dec 14 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4782 pct vs 8.6038 pct last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.2595 pct vs 8.4477 pct two weeks ago * India sells 40 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.93 rupees - cbank * India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.39 rupees - cbank * For a poll pl click (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)