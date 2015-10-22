* Footwear retailer C.banner says in advanced talks

* Lining up 100 mln stg deal -source

* Hamleys is world's oldest toy shop

* Potential deal emerges as China's President visits Britain (Adds C.banner statement, Hamleys comment, background)

By Lawrence White and Sarah Young

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 22 Britain's Hamleys, where Queen Elizabeth bought toys for her children, is close to being bought by a Chinese retailer keen to get its hands on the world's oldest toy shop.

Hong Kong-listed footwear retailer C.banner International Holdings said in a statement that it was in advanced talks to acquire the 255-year-old treasure trove of toys, games and candy canes.

A source with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters earlier on Thursday that a 100 million pound ($154.32 million) deal was due to be announced shortly.

The Chinese interest in Hamleys has come to light during President Xi Jinping's pomp-laiden visit to London. British Prime Minister David Cameron is pitching the UK as the pre-eminent Western gateway for investment, hoping to seal deals worth $62 billion.

Hamleys is best known for its landmark shop on London's Regent Street. The seven-floor toy emporium is a tourist attraction in its own right, where children dodge sprays of bubbles as they race inside to watch cheery demonstrators fire plastic airplanes across the foyer.

"If you've grown up in England, this is the big toy shop," said Barry Young, 54, who brought his children for a treat after they recently moved back to Britain.

Discussions between C.banner and France's Ludendo Groupe, which has owned Hamleys since buying it in 2012 for a reported 60 million pounds, will be finalised in the near future, the Chinese company said.

Hamleys declined to comment and Ludendo did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

BRAND PLANS

C.banner, which describes itself as the second-largest retailer of middle-to-high-end women's formal and leisure footwear in China, said it wanted to use Hamleys to diversify its business and leverage the well-known brand.

To develop the brand further, C.banner said it was exploring options for a potential partnership with British department store House of Fraser, which is owned by China's Sanpower Group.

Hamleys' very British offering includes the likes of Beefeater bears and toy London taxi cabs, though the business has been in foreign hands since 2003.

It is by no means the only famous British retailer owned by overseas investors. Qatar Holdings owns Harrods, Hong Kong-based Dickson Concepts owns Harvey Nichols and Royal tailor Gieves & Hawkes is part of Hong Kong-listed Trinity Ltd .

Hamleys itself has broadened its horizons in recent years and plans to open a Moscow store in April to add to the 50-plus overseas outlets as far afield as Denmark, India and the United Arab Emirates among others.

In Hamley's dolls department, Liz, from Bristol in western England, was with her four-year-old daughter. She always pops in to the shop when she visits London with her children and said she hoped any new owners would keep Hamleys exactly as it is. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White in Hong Kong and Sarah Young in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Goodman)