* Footwear retailer C.banner says in advanced talks
* Lining up 100 mln stg deal -source
* Hamleys is world's oldest toy shop
* Potential deal emerges as China's President visits Britain
(Adds C.banner statement, Hamleys comment, background)
By Lawrence White and Sarah Young
HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 22 Britain's Hamleys,
where Queen Elizabeth bought toys for her children, is close to
being bought by a Chinese retailer keen to get its hands on the
world's oldest toy shop.
Hong Kong-listed footwear retailer C.banner International
Holdings said in a statement that it was in advanced
talks to acquire the 255-year-old treasure trove of toys, games
and candy canes.
A source with direct knowledge of the transaction told
Reuters earlier on Thursday that a 100 million pound ($154.32
million) deal was due to be announced shortly.
The Chinese interest in Hamleys has come to light during
President Xi Jinping's pomp-laiden visit to London. British
Prime Minister David Cameron is pitching the UK as the
pre-eminent Western gateway for investment, hoping to seal deals
worth $62 billion.
Hamleys is best known for its landmark shop on London's
Regent Street. The seven-floor toy emporium is a tourist
attraction in its own right, where children dodge sprays of
bubbles as they race inside to watch cheery demonstrators fire
plastic airplanes across the foyer.
"If you've grown up in England, this is the big toy shop,"
said Barry Young, 54, who brought his children for a treat after
they recently moved back to Britain.
Discussions between C.banner and France's Ludendo Groupe,
which has owned Hamleys since buying it in 2012 for a reported
60 million pounds, will be finalised in the near future, the
Chinese company said.
Hamleys declined to comment and Ludendo did not respond
immediately to an emailed request for comment.
BRAND PLANS
C.banner, which describes itself as the second-largest
retailer of middle-to-high-end women's formal and leisure
footwear in China, said it wanted to use Hamleys to diversify
its business and leverage the well-known brand.
To develop the brand further, C.banner said it was exploring
options for a potential partnership with British department
store House of Fraser, which is owned by China's Sanpower Group.
Hamleys' very British offering includes the likes of
Beefeater bears and toy London taxi cabs, though the business
has been in foreign hands since 2003.
It is by no means the only famous British retailer owned by
overseas investors. Qatar Holdings owns Harrods, Hong Kong-based
Dickson Concepts owns Harvey Nichols and Royal tailor
Gieves & Hawkes is part of Hong Kong-listed Trinity Ltd
.
Hamleys itself has broadened its horizons in recent years
and plans to open a Moscow store in April to add to the 50-plus
overseas outlets as far afield as Denmark, India and the United
Arab Emirates among others.
In Hamley's dolls department, Liz, from Bristol in western
England, was with her four-year-old daughter. She always pops in
to the shop when she visits London with her children and said
she hoped any new owners would keep Hamleys exactly as it is.
($1 = 0.6480 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White in Hong Kong and Sarah Young in
London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Goodman)