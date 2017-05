LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - CDB (Cayman) Limited, guaranteed by the Commercial Bank of Dubai which is rated Baa1/A-, has set IPTs on a five-year USD issue at mid-swaps plus low to mid 200s.

The issue via Citi, ING, JPM, Natixis, NBAD and SCB is expected to be priced as early as tomorrow. Books are open. (Reporting by Helene Durand)