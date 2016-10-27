DUBAI Oct 27 The chief executive of Commercial Bank of Dubai, Peter Baltussen, will retire early next year, the lender said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The bank's board approved the retirement request of Baltussen, who joined the bank in 2006, and would name his successor in due time, the filing added.

The announcement came on the same day the lender said that its net profit in the first nine months of 2016 fell 23.4 percent year-on-year to 701.5 million dirhams ($191 million) as it doubled the amount of cash it set aside for bad loans.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are facing a more difficult operating environment as the more-than-two-year collapse in oil prices feeds through into higher levels of provisioning and compressed net interest margins.

Most Dubai banks that have reported so far this earnings season have recorded lower profits due to impairments.

($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)