BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet Co for $825 million in cash.
The transaction will also bolster the company's gastrointestinal and pediatric care portfolios, Prestige Brands said.
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.