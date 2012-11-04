(Corrects Mubadala demand in 5th paragraph by replacing govt
statement with Mubadala statement)
DUBAI Nov 3 Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee
(CBG) signed a long-term supply agreement with the United Arab
Emirates for bauxite, the main raw material in aluminium, the
Gulf country's state news agency reported.
The Emirates News Agency did not report the duration or
value of the contract, which was concluded between CBG and the
Emirates' investment fund Mubadala Development Co.
But Guinean Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana was quoted
as saying at a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi that the deal would
add $500 million to Guinea's gross domestic product.
"The agreement with Mubadala will make a significant
contribution to Guinea's economy by enabling the expansion of
CBG to more than 20 million metric tonnes of bauxite per year,"
Fofana was quoted as saying by the news agency late on Friday.
Mubadala Development's demand for bauxite is expected to
reach 5 million tonnes per year by 2017, a Mubadala spokesperson
told Reuters.
The Guinean company CBG - a joint venture between the
Guinean state and a consortium of companies including Halco
Mining Inc, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, and Dadco - has an annual
production of 13.5 million tonnes.
A CBG official in Conakry told Reuters it would take the
company at least three or four years to raise production to 20
million tonnes per year.
"We can't do it right away," he said, asking not to be
named. "We will definitely need to proceed with an expansion
project first."
In March, Fofana said Guinea had started negotiations for
Mubadala to take a stake in CBG. But Guinea said
the supply deal did not result in Mubadala taking a stake.
Guinea is the world's largest exporter of bauxite. The UAE's
Dubai Aluminium Co (Dubal) produces around 1 million tonnes a
year of aluminium, according to Gulf business website zawya.com.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Additional reporting by Saliou
Samb in Conakry; Editing by Rosalind Russell)