* Says banks must change culture to regain trust
* Says industry can't continue to lurch from crisis to
crisis
* Says pay at all levels must be overhauled
* Incentive-based pay had been partly-blamed for mis-selling
* Bank wants to 'ring-fence' retail ops before 2019
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 6 The chief executive of Britain's
biggest retail bank Lloyds has joined calls for a
radical change within the industry, saying it must make a break
with the culture of the past in order to restore the trust of
customers.
UK banks have been hit by a series of scandals including
interest rate rigging and the mis-selling of financial products,
heightening disillusionment among Britons who already blame them
for the 2008 financial crisis - which resulted in Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Scotland being bailed-out by the taxpayer.
"Issue-by-issue and scandal-by-scandal the faith and trust
in our industry has been eroded. Why? Because I believe that
many banks lost sight of their core values and became
complacent, non-customer-focused and inefficient," Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said in a speech at the CBI
Scotland Annual Dinner in Glasgow on Thursday.
Horta-Osorio said the industry cannot continue lurching from
crisis to crisis and a fundamentally different approach was
required including changes to how banks serve their customers
and pay employees at all levels. His comments come a day after
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) gave banks 18
months to stamp out incentives that encourage mis-selling or
face action.
At a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event on Wednesday, the FSA's
managing director Martin Wheatley said it was time to tackle
incentives for sales staff as banks were no longer serving
customers properly. The FSA said it had started enforcement
action against one firm which a source told Reuters was Lloyds.
Horta-Osorio, who joined Lloyds from Santander at the start
of 2011, said in his speech that banks and their regulators
should "forge a new relationship".
"It cannot be in anyone's interest to enter into the long
legal disputes of the past. Now is the time to move on."
Horta-Osorio said Lloyds was committed to ensuring pay is
increasingly linked to the long-term performance of the bank.
For customer-facing staff, he said there would be less emphasis
on hitting sales targets which have been blamed for encouraging
mis-selling.
"In recent years the structure of variable pay in banking
has focused too much on sales targets. This has had a
detrimental impact on behavior, in part contributing to the
problems the industry has experienced with mis-selling."
Lloyds' top-earning executive was paid 2.8 million pounds
($4.5 million) for 2011 and Horta-Osorio could receive almost 10
million shares under this year's incentive plan.
Horta-Osorio added that the bank should be able to claw back
pay from executives where decisions have damaged its performance
or adversely affected customers. Lloyds took back nearly 1.5
million pounds in bonuses from its former chief executive and
four other directors following an insurance mis-selling debacle.
Lloyds, which is 40 percent-owned by the government, has set
aside 4.3 billion pounds for the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance (PPI), far more than other banks.
Horta-Osorio said Lloyds was committed to reducing customer
complaints faster than rivals. Complaints by UK bank customers
have soared this year, due to customers claiming PPI
compensation. Lloyds received 860,000 complaints in the first
half, up 146 percent on a year ago, driven by a trebling of
complaints about insurance, including PPI.
Horta-Osorio re-emphasised Lloyds' commitment to separate
its retail and investment banking operations ahead of a 2019
deadline proposed by the government. He said Lloyds would be
positioned as a "simple" retail and commercial bank.
Shares in Lloyds Bank closed up 6.7 percent to 36.2 pence on
Thursday compared with a 4.4 percent rise in Europe's bank index
. If Britain sold out of Lloyds now it would make a loss
on its stake of about 8.5 billion pounds.