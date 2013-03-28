March 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, the second-largest U.S.-listed engineering company by backlog, gave an updated forecast on Thursday calling for the value of its backlog of projects to grow in 2013.

Reflecting its recently closed $3 billion acquisition of rival Shaw Group, CB&I Chief Executive Philip Asherman said he expects revenue of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion for this year, and new awards of $13 billion to $16 billion.

Earnings per share for 2013 should be between $4.00 and $4.35, excluding Shaw-related acquisition costs that, after a tax benefit, should reduce earnings by 55 to 70 cents per share.