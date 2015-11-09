Nov 9 Data and analytics provider CB Insights
said it raised $10 million in Series A financing from San
Francisco-based equity firm RSTP in its first institutional
financing.
The company also said RSTP's co-founder and managing
director John DeLoche will join CB Insights' co-founders
Jonathan Sherry and Chief Executive Anand Sanwal on its board.
CB Insights plans to use the funds to grow its team and
invest "heavily" in its core data products business.
The company also announced the launch of several new
products, including an AI-driven networking assistant, which
helps introduce an individual to another with similar interests
based on each one's blog posts, recent acquisitions and press
releases.
CB Insights was formed in 2010 by former employees of
American Express Co Anand Sanwal and Jonathan Sherry.
The New York-based company has clients including Cisco
Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Comcast
Corp, according to its website.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)