Nov 9 Data and analytics provider CB Insights said it raised $10 million in Series A financing from San Francisco-based equity firm RSTP in its first institutional financing.

The company also said RSTP's co-founder and managing director John DeLoche will join CB Insights' co-founders Jonathan Sherry and Chief Executive Anand Sanwal on its board.

CB Insights plans to use the funds to grow its team and invest "heavily" in its core data products business.

The company also announced the launch of several new products, including an AI-driven networking assistant, which helps introduce an individual to another with similar interests based on each one's blog posts, recent acquisitions and press releases.

CB Insights was formed in 2010 by former employees of American Express Co Anand Sanwal and Jonathan Sherry.

The New York-based company has clients including Cisco Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Comcast Corp, according to its website.