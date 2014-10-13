DUBAI Oct 13 Commercial Bank of Kuwait
has announced plans for a 120 million dinar ($416
million) bond sale that would boost its capital reserves, with
the transaction set to close around the end of this month.
The Gulf state's fifth-largest lender by assets, which is
preparing to convert into an Islamic bank, will issue the
subordinated bond to boost its Tier 2 - or supplementary -
capital, it said on Monday.
CBK's total capital adequacy ratio, which is a key measure
of a bank's health and includes both Tier 1 - or core - and Tier
2 capital, was 17.66 percent at the end of June, well above the
minimum 12 percent set by the country's regulator.
Banks in the Gulf have much higher capital reserves than
lenders in the Western world because of the conservative
approach of regulatory authorities.
The bond will have a ten-year lifespan, with an option for
the issuer to redeem it after the fifth year, and will be priced
at 2.25 percent over the central bank of Kuwait's discount rate,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. The
discount rate is now at 2.00 percent.
Order books for CBK's transaction will open on Tuesday and
close on Oct. 30, with the issue set for formal completion on
Nov. 6, the source added.
KIPCO Asset Management Co (KAMCO) is the sole lead manager
for the bond, which is rated BBB-minus by rating agency Capital
Intelligence.
Fellow Kuwaiti lender Burgan Bank raised a
capital-boosting bond last month. The $500 million issue with a
perpetual tenor enhanced the lender's Tier 1 ratio.
(1 US dollar = 0.2886 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Azza Al Arabi; Editing by
David French and Andrew Torchia)