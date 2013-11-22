BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
Nov 21 CBL & Associates Properties Inc : * CBL & associates limited partnership prices $450 million of senior unsecured
* Operating partnership expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of approximately $441.9 million
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017