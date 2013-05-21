CHICAGO May 21 A former U.S. Internal Revenue
Service commissioner has withdrawn his bid to join CBOE Holdings
Inc's board of directors as he faces fire for the
agency's targeting of conservative groups for extra tax
scrutiny.
Douglas Shulman, who led the IRS from 2008 to 2012, withdrew
his candidacy to serve a one-year term, according to a
regulatory filing by CBOE, the parent of the Chicago Board
Options Exchange, on Monday.
"We understand that Mr. Shulman's decision to withdraw his
candidacy for election was due to the timing of his testimony
before Congress and was not due to any disagreement or dispute
between the company and Mr. Shulman," CBOE Chief Executive
William Brodsky wrote in a letter to stockholders.
Shulman and outgoing acting IRS chief Steven Miller told
Congress on Tuesday that they were unaware of the agency's
targeting of conservative groups until recently and were not
deliberately misleading lawmakers last year when they did not
reveal the practice.
Exasperated senators questioned the IRS officials'
truthfulness.
CBOE did not nominate a replacement for Shulman for election
at its annual shareholders' meeting, which is scheduled for
Thursday.
The board may reduce the number of directors to eliminate
the vacancy, allow the vacancy to remain unfilled for some
period of time, or appoint a director to fill the vacancy in the
future, according to CBOE.