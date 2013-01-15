Jan 15 CBOE Holdings Inc, the biggest
U.S. options exchange, will revamp its board by dropping
directors who also run trading firms following a probe into the
exchange's regulation of its members, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The move is part of a broader response by the exchange to an
ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission
into its obligations as a market regulator, the newspaper said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
CBOE plans to replace three directors on its 15-member board
who also run trading firms with existing board members that have
no direct ties to the options business, while adding several new
directors, the newspaper said.
The move, which would bring CBOE in line with rivals such as
NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, was designed to "remove
any sense of conflict," the newspaper said, citing a person
familiar with the changes.
The three directors were expected to depart the board and
join an existing advisory committee made up of brokerage
executives that serves as a liaison between the CBOE and its
customers, it said.
They are Benjamin Londergan, chief executive of Group One
Trading LP, Paul Kepes, managing director at Chicago Trading Co,
and Mark Duffy, managing member of Cornerstone Trading Group,
would leave the board and join an existing advisory committee
the newspaper said.
A CBOE spokeswoman confirmed the proposed shift by those
directors to the Wall Street Journal. CBOE could not immediately
be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business
hours.