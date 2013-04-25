SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 The Chicago Board
Options Exchange has found the software issue that kept it shut
for half of Thursday and has "made the necessary adjustments for
a normal opening" on Friday, CBOE's executives told clients in a
memo.
"We are also conducting an ongoing and thorough internal
review of the software problem to prevent something like this
from happening again," CBOE said in the memo, which was signed
by Chief Executive Bill Brodsky and other top executives.
"Moreover, we determined that today's issue was in no way
related to a cyber-attack."
The executives said they "regret" the outage and apologized
for any inconvenience.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)