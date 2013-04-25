By Angela Moon
| LAS VEGAS, April 25
LAS VEGAS, April 25 The Chicago Board Options
Exchange's delayed open on Thursday was due to software problems
and was not the result of a computer hacking incident, a top
executive said on Thursday.
"We had some technology problem this morning," Edward
Provost, executive vice president & chief business development
officer at CBOE, said at an options industry event in Las Vegas.
He spoke about 15 minutes after CBOE had resumed trading in
all options at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
"I want to assure anyone out there who saw (cable network)
CBNC saying that this was a hacking type of situation: That's
not the case. It was a software glitch," he said.
(Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)