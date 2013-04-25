April 25 The malfunction that kept the Chicago
Board Options Exchange shut for more than three hours Thursday
morning did not stem from any outside intervention in its
systems, the exchange's parent CBOE Holdings Inc said.
"The malfunction that impacted CBOE was an internal systems
issue and not the result of any outside influence," CBOE said in
a statement. An executive had earlier said the incident was not
related to any computer hacking.
Trading in some options at CBOE opened at 12:50 ET, more
than three hours after the exchange's usual start time.
"The issue, which affected validation of certain orders and
the communication of cancel/fill reports, has been corrected,"
CBOE said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)