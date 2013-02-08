Feb 8 CBOE Group Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, said on Friday that fourth-quarter earnings rose 25 percent on a surge in per-contract revenue.

Net income at the Chicago-based company rose to $39.2 million, or 45 cents a share, from $31.3 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $130.1 million.