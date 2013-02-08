BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
Feb 8 CBOE Group Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, said on Friday that fourth-quarter earnings rose 25 percent on a surge in per-contract revenue.
Net income at the Chicago-based company rose to $39.2 million, or 45 cents a share, from $31.3 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $130.1 million.
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.