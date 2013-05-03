May 3 CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, said on Friday that first-quarter earnings rose on a surge in trading in its lucrative proprietary stock-index options.

Net income at the operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange rose to $41.8 million, or 48 cents a share, from $32.9 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding accelerated stock-based compensation expenses, net profit was 50 cents a share.

Operating revenue rose 18 percent to $142.7 million.