CHICAGO, Sept 11 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock-options market, may hand off some of its regulatory duties to the securities industry's largest independent regulator within the next several months, the company said on Thursday.

CBOE may hire the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to provide "certain regulatory services" to the Chicago Board Options Exchange and C2 Options Exchange, according to a statement from the company.

CBOE is in discussions with FINRA about which services may be provided, company spokeswoman Gail Osten said in an interview. Nancy Condon, a FINRA spokeswoman, confirmed the discussions but declined to disclose details.

Chicago-based CBOE will join the majority of U.S. stock options exchanges if it contracts for regulatory responsibilities from FINRA. Of 12 exchanges, nine, including those owned by Nasdaq OMX Group and Intercontinental Exchange Inc, already receive some services from the regulator, Condon said.

The three exchanges that do not are CBOE's Chicago Board Options Exchange and C2 and the MIAX Options Exchange.

Hiring FINRA could enable CBOE "to optimally serve the investing public going forward," CBOE Chief Executive Ed Tilly said in a statement, which cited the regulator's independence and "regulatory efficiency."

Last year, CBOE agreed to pay a $6 million penalty and take "major remedial measures" to settle civil charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to enforce properly short sale rules. The penalties were the first ever against a U.S. exchange for violating the duty to self-police a marketplace.

If CBOE hands off responsibilities to FINRA, some of the company's staff may move to the regulator. The two sides may not eventually reach an agreement for FINRA to provide services, the company noted it its statement.

If an agreement is reached, the Chicago Board Options Exchange and C2 "would still be responsible for the regulation of their markets and would maintain an in-house regulatory team to, at a minimum, manage CBOE and C2 regulatory oversight programs and oversee the FINRA regulatory services relationship," the statement said.

