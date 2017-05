April 29 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by higher transaction fees.

CBOE, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said net income allocated to common shareholders rose to $49.2 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $42.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)