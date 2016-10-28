BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower revenue from transaction fees and acquisition-related costs.
Chicago-based CBOE said on Friday that net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $40.28 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $67.22 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.