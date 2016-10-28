(Adds details)
Oct 28 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator
of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 40 percent fall
in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from transaction fees
and acquisition-related costs.
CBOE said its profit took an $8.6 million hit from
acquisition-related costs in the quarter. The company had agreed
to buy Bats Global Markets Inc for $3.2 billion last
month.
The company, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange,
said operating revenue fell 16.5 percent to $156.21 million.
Transaction fees slumped 22.7 percent in the quarter as
markets were less volatile compared with last year, which saw
higher activity due to worries over China's economy and a rout
in the energy market.
The average rate paid per contract fell 12.3 percent to 37
cents from a year earlier, the company said.
CBOE said net income allocated to common shareholders fell
to $40.28 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $67.22 million, or 81 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 56 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating expenses rose 5.4 percent to $90.56 million.
Up to Thursday's close, CBOE's stock had fallen 4.22 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)