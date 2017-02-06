BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
Chicago-based CBOE said on Monday that net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $44.8 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $50.2 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's operating expenses rose about 10 percent to $88.14 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)