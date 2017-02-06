Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.

Chicago-based CBOE said on Monday that net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $44.8 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $50.2 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating expenses rose about 10 percent to $88.14 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)